Former super lightweight world title contender Petr “Zar” Petrov (41-6-2, 22 KOs) is now off Thompson Boxing Promotions’ 3.2.1 card on Sunday, April 18. Petrov was scheduled to open up the show.

The 8-round main event featuring Ruben “Ace” Torres (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Diego Contreras (11-3, 5 KOs), will remain intact. The 8-round co-main event will now showcase Mexican power puncher, Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueño (22-0, 20 KOs) vs. Bergman Aguilar (15-6-1, 5 KOs). The opening bout will stage George “El YuYu” Acosta (10-1, 1 KO) vs. Edgar “Pito Lupillo” Ramirez (17-16-1, 14 KOs) in a super lightweight bout scheduled for 6-rounds.