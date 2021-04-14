April 13, 2021
Boxing News

Petrov off April 18 Thompson Boxing card

Former super lightweight world title contender Petr “Zar” Petrov (41-6-2, 22 KOs) is now off Thompson Boxing Promotions’ 3.2.1 card on Sunday, April 18. Petrov was scheduled to open up the show.

The 8-round main event featuring Ruben “Ace” Torres (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Diego Contreras (11-3, 5 KOs), will remain intact. The 8-round co-main event will now showcase Mexican power puncher, Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueño (22-0, 20 KOs) vs. Bergman Aguilar (15-6-1, 5 KOs). The opening bout will stage George “El YuYu” Acosta (10-1, 1 KO) vs. Edgar “Pito Lupillo” Ramirez (17-16-1, 14 KOs) in a super lightweight bout scheduled for 6-rounds.

Boo Boo hits Miami

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>