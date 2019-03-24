On Saturday, lightweight contender Petr Petrov scored a 4th round stoppage over 41-year-old Hermin Isava in Petrov’s home country of Spain. The fight was Petrov’s first fight in Spain in almost seven years. With the win, Petrov raises his mark to 39-6-2, 20 KOs, while Isava lost his tenth straight to fall to 10-19, 5 KOs. The team of the former Boxcino champion and two-time world title challenger proclaims he is ready for another run at a world championship. “I know Petr was happy to fight at home, and he was thrilled to fight, and win very impressively in front of his family and friends. Now we will look to bring him back in a significant fight that he deserves,” said Banner Promotions President, Arthur Pelullo.