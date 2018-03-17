Pennington edges Martinez

Friday night, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing presented the 30th edition of the popular “Rockin Fights” series at the Paramount in Huntington, NY. The main event 8 round jr middleweight contest saw the streaking Courtney Pennington of Brooklyn, NY, pull off his 4th consecutive upset as he squeaked out a unanimous decision over the Bronx’s Steven Martinez. In the end it was Pennington who won by scores of 77-75 on two cards, and 78-74 on the third. Pennington improves to 12-3-2, 5 KOs while Martinez drops to 18-4, 13 KOs.

Jr lightweight Angel Suarez (7-2. 3 KO) won a six round unanimous decision over Titus Williams (7-2 2KO). Suarez dropped Williams with a straight right hand in round one but Williams fought himself back into the round by landing hard shots of his own.

Danny Gonzalez (15-1-1 6 KO) bounced back nicely from his last fight, a shocking TKO loss at the hands of Danny O’Connor, stopping the very tough Juan Rodriguez (8-8-1 7KO) in the 5th of a scheduled 8 round Jr. Welterweight fight.

Valerio Nocera, (4-1-1) won a hard fought 6 round decision over Alexander Picot (2-5-1) in a Lightweight fight.

Johnathan Arroyo (3-0 1KO) survived a 4th round knockdown to win a majority 4 round decision over debuting Derron Lawson (0-1) in a Welterweight fight.

The next scheduled date at the Paramount is set for Friday, June 8th.