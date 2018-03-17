March 17, 2018

Pennington edges Martinez

Friday night, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing presented the 30th edition of the popular “Rockin Fights” series at the Paramount in Huntington, NY. The main event 8 round jr middleweight contest saw the streaking Courtney Pennington of Brooklyn, NY, pull off his 4th consecutive upset as he squeaked out a unanimous decision over the Bronx’s Steven Martinez. In the end it was Pennington who won by scores of 77-75 on two cards, and 78-74 on the third. Pennington improves to 12-3-2, 5 KOs while Martinez drops to 18-4, 13 KOs.

Jr lightweight Angel Suarez (7-2. 3 KO) won a six round unanimous decision over Titus Williams (7-2 2KO). Suarez dropped Williams with a straight right hand in round one but Williams fought himself back into the round by landing hard shots of his own.

Danny Gonzalez (15-1-1 6 KO) bounced back nicely from his last fight, a shocking TKO loss at the hands of Danny O’Connor, stopping the very tough Juan Rodriguez (8-8-1 7KO) in the 5th of a scheduled 8 round Jr. Welterweight fight.

Valerio Nocera, (4-1-1) won a hard fought 6 round decision over Alexander Picot (2-5-1) in a Lightweight fight.

Johnathan Arroyo (3-0 1KO) survived a 4th round knockdown to win a majority 4 round decision over debuting Derron Lawson (0-1) in a Welterweight fight.

The next scheduled date at the Paramount is set for Friday, June 8th.

Statement on Virgil Hunter From His Family
Weights from Cancun
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.