PBC announces April 28 FOX card

Premier Boxing Champions has announced a primetime April 28 telecast live on FOX and FOX Deportes from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

In the main event, Josesito Lopez, known as “The Riverside Rocky,” will battle rising contender Miguel Cruz in a 10-round welterweight showdown. Former super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell takes on El Paso’s Abraham Han in a 10-round 168-pound skirmish. The night also features unbeaten Mexican featherweight contender Jorge Lara clashing with Dominican brawler Claudio Marrero in the 10-round opening bout.