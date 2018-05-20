May 20, 2018

Paz defeats Omar Chavez

Photos: Zanfer Promotions

Omar “Businessman” Chavez (27-5-1, 24 KOs) was outworked by Argentinean Jose Carlos “Puro” Paz (22-7-1, 12 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night at the Palenque Fenadu in Durango, Mexico.

Omar’s father, ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez, said this week he was tired of the criticism his boxing sons receive and urged Omar to win impressively or quit boxing, but it was another passive performance by Chavez and a deserved win by Paz. Scores were 97-93, 97-94, 97-94.

“El Gran Campeon’s” other son, former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., is expected to return to the ring in July or August at super middleweight.


