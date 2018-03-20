Payano-Plania elevated to co-main

Former WBA World Super Bantamweight Champion Juan Carlos Payano’s 10-round fight against undefeated Philippine “Magic” Mike Plania has been elevated to the co-main event at this Friday’s “Rumble at the Rock” event at Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Payano (19-1, 9 KOs) vs. Plania (14-0, 7 KOs) will serve as the chief supporting bout to the 12-round WBA Interim World Bantamweight Championship main event between St. Louis’ Stephon “Showstopper” Young (17-0-3, 7 KOs) and Reymart “GenSan Assassin” Gaballo (18-0, 16 KOs) from General Santos City, Philippines.