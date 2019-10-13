Patrick Day en estado crítico en Chicago Es triste informar que el súper welter Patrick Day está en coma y luchando por su vida en el Northwestern Memorial Hospital en Chicago. Fue sometido a una cirugía de emergencia anoche después de ser noqueado en el décimo round por Charles Conwell en una pelea transmitida en todo el mundo por DAZN. Cuando cayó, la cabeza de Day rebotó en el lienzo. El personal médico no pudo revivirlo y lo sacaron del ring en una camilla. Mientras lo trasladaban al hospital, según los informes, sufrió una convulsión. Oraciones por el día de Patrick. Usyk detiene a Witherspoon en siete rounds en Chicago

