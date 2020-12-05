On December 17 at historic Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, former WBC World super featherweight title challenger and European super featherweight champion Devis Boschiero (Italy, 48-6-2 with 22 KOs) will fight former European lightweight champion Francesco Patera (Belgium, 23-3 with 8 KOs) for the vacant WBC Silver lightweight title. The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing Italy, Opi Since 82 and DAZN which will stream it live. To fight for the WBC Silver belt, both men had to vacate a championship: Boschiero left the IBF Intercontinental super featherweight crown, while Patera the European lightweight title. Boschiero is 39 years old, while Patera 27.

Francesco, did you watch Devis Boschiero’s fights?

“Yes, I know well his fighting style: Boschiero is a fighter who throws a lot of punches from the start to the last second of the last round and I know he will do the same with me. I’m ready to fight him because I trained very well at GMG gym in Liegi where I have been training for the last 14 years. For this fight, I also trained in Bruxelles. As usual, my coach is my brother Biagio who was a professional light heavyweight from 2005 to 2007.”

Did you already make the weight?

“Lightweight is my natural division and I eat the right way. Therefore I never had problems making the weight.”

If you become WBC Silver champion, you will be ranked high by the WBC. Who would you like to fight?

“My dream is to become world champion and therefore I would like to fight Devin Haney. I saw his fights and I think that his style is perfect for me. I would also like to challenge Teofimo Lopez because he defeated the great Vasyl Lomachenko for the franchise title and that makes Lopez the best lightweight in the world considering all the titles. I would consider an honor to fight Lomachenko.”

You were born in Belgium from an Italian father. Do you consider yourself Italian?

“My mother Antonia has also Italian ancestry. She was born in Belgium, but her family is from Sardinia and Abruzzo. My father Fortunato Antonio was born in Aradeo, in Puglia. Me and Biagio learned Italian language from our parents and we speak it well. So, yes: we feel Italians. By the way, my father had a passion for boxing and trained in a gym regularly. He never turned professional, but he made me and Biagio love boxing too.”

* * *

Also on the card, European super bantamweight champion Luca Rigoldi (Italy, 22-1-2 with 8 KOs) will defend against Gamal Yafai (UK, 17-1 with 10 KOs). IBF world super featherweight champion Maiva Hamadouche (France, 21-1 with 17 KOs) will defend against Nina Pavlovic (Serbia, 6-3-1 con 1 KO). Euro super lightweight champion Sandor Martin (Spain, 36-2 with 13 KOs) will fight Nestor Maradiaga (Nicaragua, 8-9-1, with 4 KOs) in a non title affair on the 8 rounds distance. Roman super welterweight prospect Mirko Natalizi (8-0 with 5 KOs) will fight Manuel Largacha (Panama, 9-9-6 with 4 KOs) on the 8 rounds distance. Opening the show, Samuel Gonzalez (Venezuela, 22-7 with 13 KOs) against Nicola Henchiri (8-3-2) on the six round distance.