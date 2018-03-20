Paro, Flanagan victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Unbeaten southpaw Liam Paro (13-0, 9 KOs) captured the vacant Australian light-welterweight title when he stopped Melbourne based-English born Andrew Wallace (11-11-1, 7 KOs) at the conclusion of round three of a scheduled ten round bout at the Mansfield Tavern in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on Saturday. Paro won rounds one, two and three and Wallace retired in the corner after suffering a cut eye. Paro is a chief sparring partner of WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn

Former world cruiserweight challenger Mark “Bam Bam” Flanagan (24-5, 17 KOs) stopped Uruguay’s Mauricio Barragan (16-3, 9 KOs) in round six of a scheduled ten round bout. Barragan came to fight, but the hard head and body shots of the world class Queenslander had the visitor in trouble and on the canvas in round six. Referee Derek Milham crowned Flanagan at 2:23. Flanagan challenged for the WBA world title against Denis Lebedev in 2017 losing a twelve round decision.

In other action, former Australian cruiserweight champion Aaron Russell (11-4, 4 KOs) outpointed New Zealand’s Tino Honey (4-2, 1 KO) over six rounds by scores 59-54, 58-55, 58-55. Honey was on the canvas in round one and referee Tony Kettlewell gave the eight count.

Also, light middleweight Brisbane based Billy Limov (4-0, 1 KO) outscored debutant Gabriel Kari (0-1) over six rounds by scores 60-54, 59-56, 59-56.

Australian super bantamweight Champion April Adams (9-1-1, 3 KOs) outscored Phannaluk Kongsang (3-4-1) over five rounds by shutout decision 50-45, 50-45, 50-45.

Gold Coast light-welterweight Jacob Ng (5-0, 3 KOs) outpointed debutant Wanchaleom Chanajan (0-1) over five rounds by scores 50-44, 50-44, 50-44. Ng dropped the Thai in round three.

Middleweight Michael Robinson (1-0-0) outpointed Nick Wright (0-5) over four rounds by majority decision. Scores 40-36, 40-36, 38-38.

Heavyweight Robert Ferguson (1-4) outscored Joe Clifton (4-3) by four round majority decision. Scores 40-36, 39-37, 38-38. Good win by Ferguson as Clifton holds a win over Aussie rated Herman Purcell but lost to Willie Nasio in Australian title bout in 2016.

Light heavyweight Joseph Liga (3-1-1, 2 KOs) and Brad Trainor (3-8-1) boxed a four round split draw. Scores 39-37, 37-39, 38-38.

Rockhampton light-welterweight Wayde Goltz (2-1, 1 KO) stopped Michael Thornton (0-3) in round one of a scheduled four round bout. Referee Derek Milham called the fight off at 0:51.

Promoter Angelo DiCarlo.