Parker vows to get Joshua “out of there”

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is supremely confident of victory over the WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Saturday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales. ”I am a champion. I am here to take his belts back, so if he sees that as a stepping stone or a change in his life then it’s up to him, whatever he thinks,” Parker told Sky Sports. ”But I am here to take his belts back home, for myself, for my team, for my family and country. That’s it.

”You can say it’s arrogance, but it is not realistic. Of course, he can be beaten, he’s not a god, he’s a human being – and I am going to show that on Saturday night. And if I do and he tries to recover, I am not going to give him the chance to recover. I am going to chase him down and get him out of there.”