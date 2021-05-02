El peso pesado número 3 de la OMB y ex campeón mundial Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) anotó una decisión dividida en doce asaltos sobre Derek “War” Chisora del CMB # 15 (32-11, 23 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el AO Arena de Manchester, Inglaterra. Chisora se anoto una caída rápida de diez segundos y superó a Parker en la primera mitad de la pelea. Parker dio vuelta a la pelea a mitad de camino cuando Chisora se cansaba. Las puntuaciones fueron 115-113 Chisora, 116-111, 115-113 Parker.
