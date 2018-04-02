Parker: Referee couldn’t speak English

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Referee Giuseppe Quartarone is taking criticism for the work he did as the third man in the ring before and during Saturday’s world heavyweight championship unification bout in which Anthony Joshua scored a decisive victory over Joseph Parker.

“When the ref came to the back, he couldn’t speak English,” Parker said. “Kev was trying to talk to him and ask him questions about how he was going to control the fight.”

Parker’s trainer Kevin Barry stated, “Obviously when one guy’s got a 76-inch reach and the other guy’s got 84-85, it’s very important to us when we do close the distance that we’re able to work. Unfortunately for us the referee just didn’t allow us to do that.

“I tried to speak to him when he came down the back and he had no idea or understanding of the question I asked him.

“I thought after six rounds it was our fight to win.”