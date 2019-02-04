By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker would be interested in bouts against the best heavyweights in the world, including Derek Chisora, according to Parker’s promoter David Higgins.

“Like most top heavyweights, Joseph will be willing to fight anyone,” Higgins told Sky Sports. “I see Eddie Hearn mentioning Chisora publicly. If the deal was right, then, sure enough, Joseph certainly will not back away from anyone. It will be interesting to see how that pans out. There’s been one email from Eddie. No detailed discussion whatsoever. As I say, Joseph would be willing to step in with anyone, provided it’s the right terms. I’m hoping to speak to Eddie this week.”