WBA welterweight world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) returns for his first U.S.-based training camp in over two years later today. Team Pacquiao is scheduled to arrive at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal at 6:15 p.m. PT via Philippine Airlines flight PR 102. Then it’s off to Hollywood, California and Manny’s second home, Wild Card Boxing Club, where he will endure the most intensive part of his training in preparation for his January 19th title defense against Adrien “The Problem” Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs). Holidays will be work days for this training camp, which will begin on Christmas Eve. Manny and his team have taken a vow to leave no stone unturned as they prepare for the battle with Broner.

“Life begins at 40,” exclaimed Manny recently. “Physically, I still feel like I am 25, but with the benefit of the wisdom that comes from the added years of my life experience. I still have a lot I want to accomplish as an athlete, a public servant, and a father, husband and son. I look forward to adding more chapters to my life story.”