WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao defends against Adrien Broner on Saturday, January 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Showtime PPV will televise. Tickets ($100, $200, $300, $500, $750, $1000, $1500) go on sale this Saturday.



Manny Pacquiao: We can’t underestimate this fight.

Adrien Broner: I’m gonna beat his motherf***ing a**.