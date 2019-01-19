By David Robinett at ringside

Manny Pacquiao sparring partner and protégé, George Kambosos, Jr., (16-0, 9 KOs), earned a workmanlike eight round unanimous decision over faded contender Ray Perez (24-11, 8 KOs). Scores were 80-72 on all three cards for the lightweight bout. Kambosos was in control the entire fight, but was very measured, probably too much so, in his attack. Working patiently behind the jab, Kambosos would work his way into Perez and land a solid left or right hook, but rarely attempted combinations or a sustained flurry, despite the fact that Perez offered very little resistance beyond a weak jab or counter. That made for a one-sided affair lacking drama, but enough to keep Kambosos undefeated and on to the next challenge.

Desmond Jarmon, (8-0, 4 KOs) an undefeated prospect under Adrien Broner’s About Billions promotional stable, squeezed out a tactical majority decision over Canton Miller (3-2-1, 1 KO) in a six-round super featherweight bout. One judge scored the fight a 57-57 draw, overruled by the other two judges, 58-56 and 59-55. Neither fighter seemed eager to engage, with Jarmon content to throw one or two punches in occasional spurts and Miller countering with only limited success. Jarmon had his best round in the fourth, when a right uppercut appeared to hurt Miller near the end of the round, though Jarmon was unable to land a finisher before the bell. Jarmon showed little urgency after that, allowing Miller to stay in the fight, but Miller was never able to land anything significant enough to take advantage.

Welterweight Destyne Butler (5-0, 3 KOs) cruised to four-round unanimous decision over game but outclassed former MMA fighter David Payne (3-2-1, 1 KO) by scores of 40-36 on all three cards. After a competitive first round where Payne was surprisingly aggressive and caused Butler to keep his distance, Butler began to assert himself in round two, planting his feet and firing two hand combinations through the guard of Payne. Butler continued to rely on superior speed and power to batter Payne over the last two rounds, despite some flashes of moxie by Payne, who refused to go down and got in some nice work to the body despite the losing effort.

In the opening bout of the Pacquiao vs. Broner undercard at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, former British national team member Viddal Riley (2-0, 2 KOs) needed all of three punches to earn a first-round stoppage over debuting opponent Mitchell Spangler in a scheduled four-round cruiserweight bout. Riley, who at this stage may be best known for training YouTube star KSI for his PPV exhibition match against Logan Paul, knocked down Spangler with his first two punches, a left jab, right hand combination. Moments later Riley finished it with his third punch, a left hook that dropped Spangler hard and prompted the referee to quickly wave the mismatch over. Official time of the stoppage was 33 seconds.