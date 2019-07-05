WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (15-0, 11 KOs) and challenger Arthur Villanueva (32-3-1, 18 KOs) both weighed in at 117.3 pounds for their world championship fight on Saturday at the Barys Arena in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. ESPN+ will stream the bout live.

Other Weights:

Zhankosh Turarov 139.7 vs. Mauro Godoy 139.6

Viktor Kotochigov 134.9 vs. Jairo Lopez 134

Davey Oliver Joyce 127.4 vs. Breilor Teran 126.3

Nurtas Azhbenov 136.7 vs. Achiko Odikadze 132.3

Abay Tolesh 159.8 vs. Allah Dad Rahimi 160.7

Ali Baloyev 200.2 vs. Hamilton Ventura 192

Sultan Zaurbek 135.6 vs. Giorgi Gachechiladze 133.2

Abilkhaiyr Shegaliyev 154.5 vs. Elvin Akhundzada 153.2

Hasibullah Ahmadi 125.4 vs. Arega Yunian 125.4