By Miguel Maravilla

Newly crowned WBC Nordine Oubaali (14-0, 11 KOs) of France spoke momentarily about his decision win over former world champion Rau’shee Warren (16-2, 4 KOs) at the post-fight press conference. Oubaali was thrilled on capturing his first world title.

“I want to thank everybody and all the media. Today I achieved my dream. My dream came true winning the WBC title in Las Vegas. The fight capitol.”

Former world champion Roy Jones Jr., who is part of Team Oubaali and was in his corner for the fight, stated, “He did well and I am very proud of him. He fought a very good fighter in Raushee Warren. Those guys put on a hell of a show to start off the night,”

Also making his way to post fight press conference was new champion Marcus Browne (23-0, 16 KOs), who won a decision over Badou Jack (22-2-3, 13 KOs) to take the WBA interim light heavyweight title.

“I thank god for this win,” said Browne. “I want to thank everyone. I told you all. He had never fought a bigger guy like me.”

Browne was dominant throughout the fight as Jack suffered a brutal cut on his forehead and was badly bleeding all through the fight. Credit to Jack he was able to finish the fight as was bleeding profusely as the blood was dripping all over his face.

“He kept coming in with his head. So I kept telling the ref, so I just touched him up. He is a strong tough competitor. he had a tough spirit. He showed how tough he is and never gave up,”

On fighting undisputed light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozydk who is trained by Staten Island’s own Teddy Atlas.

“I want to be in with his fighter that he calls the best fighter in his division.”

Browne was also asked about Dmitry Bivol.

“Whoever wants it, they can come get it,”

