By Jason Marchetti at ringside

Photos: Emily Harney

Jamaine Ortiz (10-0, 4 KOs) outboxed Ricardo Quiroz (10-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout to capture the vacant WBC World Youth Championship. The contest was part of an eleven-bout event promoted by Jimmy Burchfield of CES Boxing this past Saturday at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, RI. More…