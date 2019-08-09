By Jeff Zimmerman at the scale
Vergil Ortiz Jr 147 vs. Antonio Orozco 146.75
(WBA gold welterweight title)
Joshua Franco 118.25 vs. Oscar Negrete 117.5
Hector Tanajara Jr 134.5 vs. Ezequiel Avilez 134.25
Marcelino Lopez 142.25 vs. Daniel Echeverria 142.75
Travell Mazion 153.2 vs. Jeremy Ramos 153.25
Alex Rincon 154.5 vs. Joel Guevara 152.25
Hector Valdez 121.75 vs. Rafael DelGado 121.75
George Rincon 139.6 vs. Enrique Escobar 139.25
Tristan Kalkreuth 178.5 vs. Kynndale Prather 168.5
Joshua Juarez 177 vs. Emanuel Sanchez 171.75
Venue: Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie, Texas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN