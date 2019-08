Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Antonio Orozco will fight for the WBA gold welterweight title this Saturday in Grand Prairie, Texas. It’s an important fight since the gold belt puts them very close to reaching an opportunity for a world title in the short term.

Ortiz (13-0, 13 KOs) holds a slight advantage due to his youth and his immaculate record. Orozco (28-1, 17 KOs) has faced better opposition. Ortiz is an 8:1 favorite.