Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields speaks

Unified champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields reflects on her remarkable amateur career and forecasts success in 2018, starting when she defends her belts against undefeated mandatory challenger Tori Nelson this Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME.

“I want to go down in history as the best women’s fighter ever, and how do you do that?” Shields ponders as she explains her decision to turn pro. “I did something that made history and people are sitting there acting like I don’t even exist.”

Shields (4-0, 2 KOs) takes viewers through a day of training camp in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, where she discusses growing up in the city that defines her and predicts a dominating professional career in multiple weight classes.

“Once I beat [Nelson], I’m calling out all the top girls. If you think you can beat me, let’s make it happen. I’m from 154 to 168. After this fight, I’m dropping down to 160 and I’m kicking everybody’s ass at 160,” Shields says. “And after that, I’m going to go to 154 and who’s the pound-for-pound right now? Cecilia Braekhus? She got to see me too.”

The 22-year-old defends her titles against mandatory challenger Tori Nelson (17-0-3, 2 KOs) this Friday on ShoBox: The New Generation from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.