Ocampo vence a Matute en dos rounds en Tijuana El peso mediano junior # 12 de la OMB Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (29-1, 19 KOs) anotó un KO en el segundo asalto sobre el Venezolano, Iván “Demolisher” Matute (30-4, 25 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Grand Hotel en Tijuana, BCN, México. . Un violento ataque al cuerpo de Ocampo puso a Matute en la lona tres veces en el segundo asalto. El tiempo oficial era 1:52. Matute pasó unos minutos en la lona retorciéndose de dolor, pero finalmente se levantó con una bolsa de hielo en el hígado. Andrade promete vencer a Williams el sábado El ex campeón Reveco regresa con victoria en Argentina

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

