Si no te cansas del campeón de peso completo del CMB, Tyson Fury, aquí tienes buenas noticias. Netflix ha anunciado que una nueva serie de telerrealidad llamada “En casa con las furias” se estrenará el miércoles 16 de agosto y habrá nueve episodios filmados durante la reciente jubilación de Gypsy King.
