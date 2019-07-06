In his first title defense, unbeaten WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (16-0, 12 KOs) battered #15 rated Arthur Villanueva (32-4-1, 18 KOs) for six rounds on Saturday at Barys Arena in Nur-Sultan (formally Astana), Kazakhstan. Oubaali was in command all the way. He dropped Villanueva in round six and nearly got the stoppage. Villanueva didn’t come out for round seven.

Other Results:

Unbeaten super lightweight Zhankosh Turarov (24-0, 17 KOs) scored a third round KO over Mauro Godoy (31-5-1, 16 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO Intercontinental title. Time was 2:00.

Unbeaten lightweight Viktor Kotochigov (10-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Jairo “Doberman” Lopez (24-11, 16 KOs) over ten in a bout for the WBC International belt. Scores were 98-93, 99-93, 99-91.

Unbeaten 2016 Olympian super featherweight Davey Oliver Joyce (11-0, 8 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Breilor Teran (27-18-1, 20 KOs). Scores were 100-89. 100-86, 100-87. No knockdowns.