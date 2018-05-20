Niko Hernandez Quick Quotes

By Bill Green

For a fighter who just picked up a world title, moments after you dropped Kanalas with short combination the second time…you had an unusual frown on your face. Were you in fact disappointed that there was no more fight left in him?

Hernandez: Ya, I mean…I trained for 12 rounds. We busted our butts, I was a bit surprised but afterwards…I was like I’m a world champion so (laughing) I guess it’s all good.

To Nico’s promoter Jon Anderson: Nico called out another former Bronze Medalist and Olympian in Irish Paddy Barnes (5-0, 1 KO) Can that fight be made before the end of the year or does it simply need more time to marinate?

Jon Anderson: That fight is a real possibility. It all depends on Barnes’ people. It’s definitely one we want and it’s on the horizon. Is it next? I don’t know. We would like a quick return by August. Something that may make sense is having Barnes and Nico on the same card and build that fight into something special. But to answer your question…we love that fight!!