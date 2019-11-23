Advertisements

November 23, 2019
Night of Knockouts in Puerto Rico

WBO #6 junior welterweight Jean Carlos Torres (18-0, 14 KOs) scored his seventh consecutive knockout victory when he beat Carlos Manuel Portillo (22-3, 17 KOs) by KO in the first round on Friday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. Portillo had good moments with some shots against Torres, who connected a hard uppercut to the Paraguayan’s body ending the action at 2:43 of the very first round.

Welterweight Nicklaus Flaz (8-1, 6 KOs) won by KO at :51 seconds of round one. One good left hook sent Darío Fermán (18-7, 15 KOs) to the canvas for the count.

Unbeaten lightweight Néstor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) beat Rodolfo Puente (18-4-2, 14 KOs) by TKO at 1:06 of the second round. Puente was dow two times in the first round and one in round two.

Unbeaten lightweight Christian Barreto (4-0, 3 KOs) sent Jorge Santiago (2-3, 1 KOs) to the canvas one time in round one and two times in round three in route to a TKO victory at 2:22 of the third round.

