Unbeaten world ranked and European cruiserweight champion Yves Ngabu(19-0, 14 KOs) of Belgium will defend his title February 16th. His opponent will be world ranked Micki Nielsen of Denmark(25-1, 15 KOs). The 12 round main event will take place at the elegant Eventhal Schiervelde in Roeselare, Belgium. The fight is a huge opportunity for Ngabu to put the cruiserweight division on notice that he has arrived. Nielsen is a proven tough out but Ngabu is up for the task. Ngabu will have home advantage where he is a popular sports figure. Ngabu is currently training in the United Kingdom with respected trainer Dominic Ingle, who feels Ngabu is 2-3 fights away from challenging for a world title.