New opponent for Ximinez

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions has a beIN Sports telecast on Friday at the Bomb Factory in Dallas Texas. The featured bout of the night will showcase the hometown hero and fan favorite, Ray Ximenez (16-1, 4 KOs) from Dallas Texas in an 8-round featherweight bout against Eugene Lagos (12-4, 7 KOs) from Valencia City Philippines. Ximenez was originally scheduled to face once-beaten John Vincent Moralde (also from the Philippines) but Moralde was forced to pull out due to an injury. Lagos, who was already in training camp in Los Angeles CA jumped at the opportunity to face Ximenez.