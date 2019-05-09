WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (25-0, 20 KOs) will make the sixth defense of his world title on June 8 against Jason “El Alacrancito” Sanchez (14-0, 7 KOs) at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. Valdez was initially slated to face Erick Ituarte, but that bout was nixed by the WBO.

Valdez-Sanchez and the 10-round light heavyweight showdown between Sullivan Barrera (22-2, 14 KOs) and Michael Seals (22-2, 16 KOs) will be televised live on ESPN.

Gabriel Flores Jr. (13-0, 6 KOs), fresh off his third-round knockout over Eduardo Pereira Reis in front of more than 10,000 fans in his hometown of Stockton, California, will see action on the undercard and stream live on ESPN+.