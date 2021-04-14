Undefeated super lightweight Omar “El Relampago” Juárez (10-0, 5 KOs) will now take on Argentina’s Elías “El Macho” Araujo (21-2, 8 KOs) in a 10-round showdown that serves as the FOX co-main event this Saturday from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Veteran Jessie Román was originally scheduled to face Juárez, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The broadcast is headlined by former WBC super welterweight world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison against Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella.