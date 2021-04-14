April 13, 2021
Boxing News

New opponent for Omar Juarez

Undefeated super lightweight Omar “El Relampago” Juárez (10-0, 5 KOs) will now take on Argentina’s Elías “El Macho” Araujo (21-2, 8 KOs) in a 10-round showdown that serves as the FOX co-main event this Saturday from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Veteran Jessie Román was originally scheduled to face Juárez, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The broadcast is headlined by former WBC super welterweight world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison against Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella.

Boo Boo hits Miami
Williams: Andrade is a clown

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>