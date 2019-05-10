Fast-rising super lightweight Michael Dutchover (12-0, 9 KOs) will take on a late replacement in Filipino Rosekie Cristobal (15-3, 11 KOs) tonight in the eight-round co-feature on Showtime’s ShoBox prospect developmental series from Omega Products Events Center in Corona, California. Dutchover was originally slated to face Ramon Mascarena Jr. (10-0, 5 KOs) of Chile, who was detained due to visa issues.

“I’m not worried about the last-minute change in opponents,” said Dutchover, who is making his TV debut. “I know he’s a tall southpaw, but that doesn’t worry me. It’s nothing I haven’t seen before. I’ve sparred with world champions and some other southpaws in the past like Jessie Magdaleno. We’ve done some mitt work from the left stance and we’ll be ready for whatever my opponent brings.”

In the main event, featherweight prospect Ruben Villa (15-0, 5 KOs) returns in a ten round bout against Luis Alberto Lopez (17-1, 8 KOs), who is coming off an upset victory over Ray Ximenez in February. In the TV opener, undefeated bantamweight prospect Saul Sanchez (11-0, 6 KOs) battles Brandon Benitez (14-1, 6 KOs) in a ten round bout.