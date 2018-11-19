A major change has been made to this Wednesday night’s “Championship Boxing at The Armory” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) on Thanksgiving Eve, at the National Guard Armory (70 Victory Road) in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

The originally scheduled headliner, three-time world title challenger Aleksandra Magziak Lopes (18-4-3, 1 KO), withdrew when she accepted a world title shot Dec. 8 in Carson, California, against undisputed World welterweight champion Cecelia “First Lady” Braekhus (34-0, 9 KOs) in the main event on HBO.

GCP co-promoter Chris Traietti (26-4, 21 KOs), fighting out of Quincy (MA), will defend his New England cruiserweight title against challenger Nick Lavin (5-9, 4 KOs), of Shelton (CT), in the new eight-round main event.

The 33-year-old Traietti, an Irag War veteran and college graduate, defeated the heavy-handed Lavin by way of an eight-round unanimous decision August 5, 2017 for the N.E. title.

“As disheartening as it was to lose Aleks on this show,” Traietti said, “we are thrilled she’s getting a career defining opportunity on HBO. She’s worked hard for the opportunity and we wish her the best of luck December 8th.

“We shuffled some of the bouts around and moved my fight to the main event. Last time we fought, Nick showed up and gave me eight tough rounds. I have no doubt he’s going to deliver a similar performance. Overall, we are excited about this card as it features a mix of local veterans and prospects. Fans are in for a fun night that will be action packed.”

In the six-round co-featured event, former N.E. welterweight champion Derek “The Surgeon” Silveira (14-2, 7 KOs), fighting out of Salem, MA, faces Mexican veteran Franciso “El Mono” Medel (12-15, 8 KOs), who has been a gatekeeper for NE’s top prospects over the past few years.

Claremont, NH favorite Ricky Ford (3-1-1, 1 KO) will be shooting for his fourth consecutive when he meets Saul Almeida, of Woburn, in a four-round middleweight match.

2017 Rocky Marciano Tournamentchampion Henry Gedney (1-0), a promising super middleweight prospect from Gloucester, MA, is matched versus Francisco Neto (0-1), of Woburn, in a four-round bout.

Pembroke, MA cruiserweight Vinnie “American Dream” Carita (18-1-1, 17 KOs), a court officer in Brockton, MA and Pembroke, MA resident, takes on 61-fight veteran Steve “The Spoiler” Walker, the former Mid-West middleweight titlist, in a scheduled eight-round fight.

Undefeated New York junior welterweight prospect Ray Jay Bermudez (4-0, 2 KOs) throws-down with Bruno Dias (0-4), of Woburn (MA), in a four-rounder.

Providence (RI) middleweight Anthony Concepcion (1-0, 1 KOs), trained by World Boxing Organization (WBO) World middleweight champion Demetrious “Boo Boo” Andrade, squares off with former Pacific Coast lightweight champion Roberto “El Viejo” Valenzuela in the four-round opener.