WBO junior middleweight champion Sadam Ali will now defend his title on May 12 against Jaime Munguia, who will be stepping in for Liam Smith, who pulled out due to illness. The WBO #4, WBC #7 Munguia (28-0, 24 KOs) was actually under strong consideration to replace Canelo Alvarez against Gennady Golovkin, but instead he lands a title shot in his own division. The bout will be televised by HBO and take place at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.