Undisputed female middleweight world champion Claressa Shields’ attempt at history has been rescheduled for October 5. Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) will aim to become the fastest fighter in boxing, male or female, to become a three-division world champion when she takes on former world champion Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title on Showtime from Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, Michigan.

The vacant WBC women’s diamond super welterweight championship will also be on the line in Shields’ first professional fight in her hometown. The homecoming fight was initially scheduled for August 17 and postponed in June after Shields suffered a minor injury to her right knee while doing roadwork.