New boxing series in San Francisco

Pro boxing returns to San Francisco in a very big way on Saturday night April 7th, as Hard Hitta Promotions announced today a new pro boxing series in downtown San Francisco at the historic five-star Fairmont Hotel. A six-bout pro boxing card will be staged in the 1,250 seat Fairmont Grand Ballroom featuring longtime contender and San Francisco native Karim Mayfield in the featured bout along with a host of other Bay area boxing prospects.

Presented by Mayfield’s Hard Hitta Promotions, in association with Humboldt Boxing Promotions, this event will be the first boxing show ever held at the historic five-star Fairmont. The six-fight card is headlined by an eight-round welterweight showdown between Mayfield and Gaku Takahashi.

“I really wanted to bring boxing back to San Francisco in a classy manner,” said Mayfield, “and you can’t get classier than the Fairmont.”

And to ensure that this new boxing series will be the best to hit the Bay Area in years, Hard Hitta Promotions has retained long time fight promoter Roy Englebrecht as a show consultant. Englebrecht is best known for selling his company to Oscar De La Hoya in 2002 and forming Golden Boy Promotions where he served as COO the first three years. Englebrecht was also the promoter who launched the original Battle In The Ballroom shows at the Irvine Marriott starting in the 1990’s and running for 25 consecutive years.

Tickets for Battle in the Ballroom, priced at $80, $100, and $250, are available by ordering online at http://www.hardhittapromotions.com/