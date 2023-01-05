After announcing their exclusive partnership with Imagen Television to bring back a weekly live boxing series to Mexico’s terrestrial airwaves, TM Boxing starts off the season with a fight card from Los Mochis, Mexico, on Saturday, January 14th. Kicking off the series will be former WBC Youth welterweight champion Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero (11-0, 7 KOs) who will look to keep his undefeated streak intact as he takes on Ricardo Bañuelos (18-7-1, 7 KOs) in the scheduled ten round super welterweight bout.

In other action, 2020 Tokyo Olympian Cosmin-Petre Girleanu of Romania will making his pro debut in a six round flyweight contest while former IBF super flyweight champion Juan Carlos “Zurdito” Sanchez Jr (24-6-1, 11 KOs) will be back in a featherweight six rounder.

The event will be presented in association with MarvNation and be broadcast live on the Imagen network in Mexico and on BXNGtv.com to the rest of the world.