By Jim Jenkins, courtesy of The Sacramento Bee

The home-ring advantage held up as five of six Sacramento area boxers, two making pro debuts, prevailed on a Friday night card of preliminary-level fighters at the Double Tree Hotel.

Locals listed first:

Sergio Vega (1-0) by TKO-3 over Somethonit Phoumychack (0-5) of Cottonwood, welterweights.

Milton Ramirez (1-0) by UD-4 over Phillip Percy (0-7) of San Francisco, welterweights.

Ivan Vergara (7-0) by UD-5 over Corben Page (5-18-1) of Oregon, featherweights.

Maliki Johnson (3-0-1) by UD-4 over Jose Araiza (32-23-2) of Mexico, lightweights.

Ruben Torres (3-1) lost by KO-5 to Lennard Davis (4-1-4) of Oakland, welterweights.

David Melgoza (3-0) by TKO-3 over Edgar Garcia (7-19-1) of Mexico, welterweights.

Also: Alfredo Contreras (14-22-2) of Mexico by SD-6 over Michael Russell (3-1) of Santa Rosa, heavyweights.