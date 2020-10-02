October 2, 2020
Boxing News

Navarrete-Villa undercard announced

Undefeated southpaw middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly (8-0, 4 KOs) will fight Gonzalo Coria (16-3, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder Friday, Oct. 9 from the MGM Grand “Bubble” in Las Vegas. Alimkhanuly-Coria will serve as the co-feature to the vacant WBO featherweight world title fight between Emanuel Navarrete and Ruben Villa, and both bouts will be televised LIVE on ESPN.

Undercard action, including a 10-round lightweight showdown between Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) and Avery Sparrow (10-2, 3 KOs), will stream live on ESPN+. The ESPN+ stream will also see junior welterweight knockout sensation Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (9-0-1, 9 KOs) against veteran spoiler Cameron Krael (17-16-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

In other undercard bouts:

Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. Sonny Duversonne (11-0-2, 8 KOs)
8 Rounds, Middleweight

Bryan Lua (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. Nelson Colon (4-3, 3 KOs)
6 Rounds, Lightweight

Rashiem Jefferson (2-0) vs. Steve Garagarza (2-2-1, 1 KO)
4 Rounds, Junior Featherweight

Kahshad Elliott (Pro Debut) vs. Akeem Jackson (1-1, 1 KO)
4 Rounds, Junior Middleweight

