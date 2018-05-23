Navarrete-Sanmartin for WBA belt, Nery returns

Zanfer Promotions has announced a pair of notable fight cards for early June.

On June 2, Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (24-1-0, 21 KOs) takes on José “General” Sanmartín (26-4-1, 17 KOs) for the WBA super bantamweight title at the Arena “José Sulaiman” in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. Also on that card, Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares (16-1, 10 KOs) meets unbeaten Adrián “Gato” Curiel (10-0, 3 KOs) for the WBC silver mini-flyweight title.

Then on June 9, unbeaten former WBC bantamweight champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (26-0, 20 KOs) faces Jetro Pabustan (29-5-6, 9 KOs) at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana. The bout was announced as a bantamweight fight despite Nery losing his 118lb world title on the scale in March.

TV Azteca will televise in Mexico, while beIN Sports will televise in the US.