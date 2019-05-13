The long-awaited rematch between female boxing legends and world champions Jackie “La Princesa Azteca” Nava and Marcela “La Tigresa” Acuña will take place on Saturday, May 25 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. WBA interim bantamweight champion Nava (35-4-3, 16 KOs) will be challenging for the IBF super bantamweight title of Acuña (49-7-1, 20 KOs) in a ten round clash. The Aztec Princess is looking to avenge a unanimous decision loss on Acuña’s home turf that took place 10 years ago at Luna Park Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The undercard will feature a title defense by WBC female flyweight champion Kenia Enriquez and super lightweight contender Carlos “Chuko” Díaz. Azteca 7 will televise in Mexico.