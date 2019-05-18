In a World Boxing Super Series bantamweight semi-final, WBA champion Naoya “The Monster” Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs) demolished IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1, 12 KOs) in the second round on Saturday night at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. After a close round one, Inoue dropped Rodriguez three times in round two to spectacularly end it. Time was 1:19. Inoue will face Nonito Donaire in the WBSS final.

Former IBF bantamweight champion Paul Butler (29-2, 15 KOs) punished Salvador Hernandez Sanchez (14-9-1, 9 KOs) for x rounds and got the TKO with a body shot. Butler was the WBSS bantamweight division reserve fighter. Time was 2:52.