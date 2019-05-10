UFC Fight Pass announced a new multi-year partnership with popular Boston-based promoter Murphys Boxing that kicks off TONIGHT at MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts. Undefeated NABA super featherweight champion Abraham Nova (14-0, 10 KOs) takes on Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano (18-2-1, 9 KOs) in the ten round main event.

“Murphys Boxing is one of the top promotions in New England, and I am excited to have them on FIGHT PASS,” UFC President, Dana White said. “In just five years, Ken Casey has done incredible things with this promotion. I am looking forward to showcasing these exciting fighters to our subscribers.”

“We’re incredibly excited to join forces with Fight Pass,” said Ken Casey, founder of Murphys Boxing. “UFC is providing a platform for us to highlight New England’s thriving boxing scene to combat sports fans. We will introduce the world to our incredible roster that includes future champions, such as Nova.”

In the co-feature, “junior” NABF super featherweight titlist William Foster III (9-0, 6 KOs) will face off against Ramon Esperanza (22-15-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

In an eight round middleweight bout, power punching former Olympian Carlos Gongora (15-0, 12 KOs) will take on Damien Ezequiel Bonelli (23-6, 20 KOs).

Olympian welterweight Luis Arcon Diaz (6-0, 6 KOs) will return to action in a six-rounder against Jose Aubel (8-3, 7 KOs).

Early undercard bouts will be streamed on www.facebook.com/dropkickmurphys before the UFC Fight Pass stream begins.