By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda, BWAA photographer winner

Japanese national hero, 2012 Olympic gold medalist and former WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata today (Thursday) announced to participate in a grudge fight with his conqueror and current titleholder Rob Brant, US, in Osaka, Japan, on July 12. The press conference took place with both contestants in attendance before a great many television cameras and press people in Tokyo.



Murata said, “I don’t wish that fight my last, and will do my best to regain my belt.”

Brant, five years his junior at 28, accompanied by his trainer Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, also said, “Murata will come and fight with his double power than in our first encounter in Las Vegas last October, and I’ll display my power triple as much as I did.”

We look forward to a highly anticipated rematch that will happen at the ex-champ’s home turf.

–

