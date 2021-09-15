Munguia peleará con Rosado antes de ir con Derevyanchenko El presidente del WBC, Mauricio Sulaiman, ha confirmado la aceptación de la solicitud hecha por el peso mediano Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) para continuar con su pelea contratada en octubre contra Gabe Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) y luego proceder con la final en el Combate de eliminatoria del WBC contra Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs). Omar Juárez regresa el domingo por FS1

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

