MTK Global has announced an advisory deal with former IBF bantamweight champion Paul Butler. Butler (31-2, 15 KOs) earned world honors back in 2014, and the 31-year-old has remained a contender, challenging for a world title on two more occasions.

Butler said: “I’m over the moon to be joining the MTK team. It’s a team I’ve always looked at and thought ‘wow they are taking over,’ so I’m very excited for the journey I’m about to begin.

“Over the last 18 months, it’s been a bit of a struggle not getting the fights I’ve wanted. I’ve seen what MTK can deliver for their fighters and I can’t wait to be a part of it and adding some titles to their stable. I’m hoping to win a world title again.

“I’m willing to fight anybody they put in front of me. Of course, I want the big titles and world titles as that’s my main goal, so whoever has a world title I will face.

“It’s brilliant to be a part of the same team as my gym-mates Liam Smith, Hosea Burton and Tasha Jonas too, as you just have to look at what MTK are doing and delivering for them.”