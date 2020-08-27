August 27, 2020
Boxing News

MTK inks ex-champ Paul Butler

MTK Global has announced an advisory deal with former IBF bantamweight champion Paul Butler. Butler (31-2, 15 KOs) earned world honors back in 2014, and the 31-year-old has remained a contender, challenging for a world title on two more occasions.

Butler said: “I’m over the moon to be joining the MTK team. It’s a team I’ve always looked at and thought ‘wow they are taking over,’ so I’m very excited for the journey I’m about to begin.

“Over the last 18 months, it’s been a bit of a struggle not getting the fights I’ve wanted. I’ve seen what MTK can deliver for their fighters and I can’t wait to be a part of it and adding some titles to their stable. I’m hoping to win a world title again.

“I’m willing to fight anybody they put in front of me. Of course, I want the big titles and world titles as that’s my main goal, so whoever has a world title I will face.

“It’s brilliant to be a part of the same team as my gym-mates Liam Smith, Hosea Burton and Tasha Jonas too, as you just have to look at what MTK are doing and delivering for them.”

Legendary 2-time champ Mazzinghi passes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>