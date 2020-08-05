Unbeaten super middleweights Osvary David Morrell Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) and Lennox Allen (22-0-1, 14 KOs) will step into the ring at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, this Saturday night to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim 168lb title.

The 22-year-old Morrell will attempt to make history by becoming the third fighter in history to win a world title in his third professional fight, a feat only Vasyl Lomachenko and Saensak Muangsurin have achieved to date.

Allen is getting his first world title opportunity at 35 years of age.

Morrell is a -625 favorite. FOX will televise.

In the main event, welterweights Jamal “Shango” James and Thomas Dulorme meet for the WBA interim 147lb title. James is currently about a 2:1 favorite in that one.