WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
August 5, 2020
Boxing News

Morrell attempts to match Loma’s record

Unbeaten super middleweights Osvary David Morrell Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) and Lennox Allen (22-0-1, 14 KOs) will step into the ring at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, this Saturday night to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim 168lb title.

The 22-year-old Morrell will attempt to make history by becoming the third fighter in history to win a world title in his third professional fight, a feat only Vasyl Lomachenko and Saensak Muangsurin have achieved to date.

Allen is getting his first world title opportunity at 35 years of age.

Morrell is a -625 favorite. FOX will televise.

In the main event, welterweights Jamal “Shango” James and Thomas Dulorme meet for the WBA interim 147lb title. James is currently about a 2:1 favorite in that one.

Chavez-Arce 3 Exhibition announced

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>