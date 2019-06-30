Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

Delighting a cozy hometown crowd neighboring 600, Pedro Moreno (12-0) took a hit in the wallet but won a convincing eight-round unanimous decision Saturday night over Gilberto Espinoza (11-2) of Mexico in their super-lightweight main event at Omega Products International outdoor arena in Sacramento.

Southern-California-based Thompson Boxing Promotions was making its third annual stop at the backlot venue in an industrial area of the city. The card afforded pro prospects a chance at widespread exposure via a live-stream telecast targeted to an international audience.

The judges’ scores were 80-72 and 79-73 twice for Moreno, who had his purse docked and is subject to a fine by the California Athletic Commission for scaling 3.3 pounds above the contracted weight of 140 on Friday.

Espinoza, 139.6, talked of testing his opponent’s conditioning with a body attack. But clearly he didn’t do enough against a stronger Moreno whose power edge made the difference in a knockdown-free match.

In other bouts, it was Sebastian Salinas of Arlington, Texas (1-0) by TKO-1 over Tyler Marshall of Sacramento (1-7), super-featherweights; William Villa of Sacramento (3-0) by UD-4 over George Carranza of Hayward (1-5), super-featherweights; Arnold Dinong of Daly City (5-0) by UD-4 over Francisco Camacho of Mexico (7-11-1), featherweights; Manuel Jaimes of Stockton (6-0) by TKO-6 over Alex Solorio of Mexico (4-6), super-featherweights; and Luis Lopez of Corona (7-0) by UD-6 over Dwain Victorian of Stanton (5-5-1), welterweights.