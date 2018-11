Jermall Charlo vs. Willie Monroe, Jr. and Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison, Saturday, December 22, 2018, 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Barclays Center, Brooklyn

—–

Jose Uzcategui vs. Caleb Plant, Sunday, January 13, 2019, 8:00 PM ET on FS1. Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles

—–

Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez, Saturday, January 26, 2019, 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Barclays Center, Brooklyn

—–

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores, Saturday, February 16, 2019, 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Los Angeles

—–

Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirim, Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10:00 PM ET on FS1. The Armory, Minneapolis

—–

Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas, Saturday, March 9, 2019, 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Las Vegas

—–

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia, Saturday, March 16, 2019, 9:00 PM ET on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

—–

Lamont Peterson vs. Sergey Lipinets, Sunday, March 24, 2019, 8:00 PM ET on FS1. MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD

—–

Caleb Truax vs. Peter Quillin, Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:00 PM ET on FS1. The Armory, Minneapolis

—–

Danny Garcia vs. Adrian Granados, Saturday, April 20, 2019, 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

—–

FOX Sports PBC Additional Dates (fights TBA)

Saturday, May 11, 2019, FOX

Saturday, May 25, 2019, FS1

Saturday, June 1, 2019, FS1

Sunday, June 23, 2019, FOX

Saturday, July 13, 2019, FS1

Saturday, July 20, 2019, FOX

Saturday, August 3, 2019, FOX

Saturday, August 24, 2019, FS1

Sunday, September 1, 2019, FOX

Saturday, September 21, 2019, FS1

Saturday, November 9, 2019, FS1

Saturday, December 14, 2019 on FOX

Saturday, December 21, 2019 on FS1