Formerly world ranked Antonio “Toño” Moran (24-3, 17 KOs) destroyed late sub Víctor Alejandro “Gato” Zuniga (19-3, 10 KOs) in the second round on Friday night at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City. Moran dropped Zuniga in round two and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Zuniga stepped in on late notice for Edson Ramirez who became ill.